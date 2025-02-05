Good morning, It’s Wednesday, February 5th. In today’s news, Trump is using tariff threats to make Canada bend the knee, the media is spreading misleading narratives about Canada’s roll in the fentanyl crisis, Trudeau hijacked parliament, Trump says Iran would be ‘obliterated’ if they assassinated him, and much more.

The Art of the Tariff: How Trump is Making Canada Bend the Knee

Donald Trump isn’t playing by the bureaucratic rulebook—he’s playing by the rules of leverage. His recent tariff threats against Canada weren’t just about punishing trade partners; they were about forcing action. In one swift move, he turned Trudeau’s government from dismissing the border crisis as a “fringe concern” to pledging tens of thousands of troops and a new anti-smuggling czar. And just as quickly, Trump lifted the threat. But if anyone thinks that means the issue is resolved, they don’t understand how Trump operates.

This is a lesson in business strategy, not bureaucratic policy. In government, politicians roll out grand solutions—a new department, a policy framework, a multi-year plan—and expect the problem to be solved. When it isn’t, they shrug, kick the can down the road, or bury the failure in administrative jargon. Trump, on the other hand, comes from a world where results matter. Entrepreneurs don’t set up a system and assume it will work indefinitely. They test, adjust, push, and pull—leveraging pressure until the desired outcome is achieved.

That’s exactly what Trump is doing to Canada. The 30-day tariff pause isn’t a retreat; it’s a recalibration. If, in a month, Trudeau’s government hasn’t made enough progress, Trump can reimpose the tariffs. If Canada scrambles to comply, he can ease off again. This back-and-forth puts Canada in a permanent state of reaction, never able to get ahead of the game.

Unfortunately, the Liberals will follow the typical bureaucratic strategy: appear to act while doing as little as possible. The reality is that Canada’s border and crime problems aren’t just policy failures—they are entrenched, systemic, and tied to the country’s political elite. The Chinese Communist Party and the Triads have turned Canada into a global hub for money laundering through the Vancouver Model, a casino-based scheme that cleans billions in criminal cash. At the same time, Chinese-backed drug networks flood North America with fentanyl, fueling an opioid crisis that has devastated communities.

This isn’t a problem that can be solved with a single crackdown or a new task force. Organized crime is embedded in Canadian institutions, from the ports to the politicians themselves. The RCMP, CBSA, and intelligence agencies have warned about foreign criminal infiltration for decades—warnings ignored by successive Liberal governments. Even when individual whistleblowers, like CBSA officer Luc Sabourin, have tried to expose corruption, they’ve been threatened into silence.

Meanwhile, Trump will keep applying pressure, using tariffs as a tool to force continuous action. Trudeau won’t be able to ignore the problem, but he’ll never actually fix it. The international political class doesn’t know how to handle this approach. They’re used to predictable bureaucratic negotiations, not an adversary who operates like a CEO. Trump isn’t just renegotiating trade—he’s redefining how political leverage works. And for Canada, that means the days of passive diplomacy are over.

Canada’s Role in Drug Trafficking is Bigger Than the Media Will Admit

The Canadian political class and media outlets are claiming that Canada isn’t a major player in the fentanyl crisis because drug seizures at the U.S.-Canada border are a fraction of those at the U.S.-Mexico border. But this is an outright lie. The drugs aren’t being intercepted there because they’re making it through undetected. The real busts are happening deep inside the U.S., where Canadian truckers—many of them newcomers to the country—are getting caught smuggling massive amounts of narcotics.

A single bust in Indiana recently uncovered 273 pounds of cocaine—six percent of all drugs seized at the Canada-U.S. border that year. That shipment didn’t come from Mexico. It came from Canada, transported by a driver who likely entered the industry through Ontario’s out-of-control trucking school system, which has been flooded with international students and foreign workers thanks to reckless government policies.

This isn’t an isolated incident. In December 2024, Ontario residents Vanshpreet Singh, 27, and Manpreet Singh, 36, were arrested in Illinois after authorities discovered 1,146 pounds (520 kilograms) of cocaine, valued at over $40 million, hidden in their semi-truck during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Geneseo. In June 2021, Gurpal Singh Gill, 39, of Calgary, Alberta, was caught at the Sweetgrass Port of Entry in Montana with 211 pounds (96 kilograms) of cocaine stashed among a load of bananas. And in September 2022, Edmonton’s Sam Nang Bou, 40, was arrested in California for allegedly running a smuggling network that moved over 450 kilograms of methamphetamine and 333 kilograms of cocaine between the U.S. and Canada using long-haul trucks.

These aren’t small-time criminals slipping through the cracks. This is an industry-wide problem enabled by government negligence. In 2019, Ontario quietly lowered regulations for private career colleges, allowing a surge in truck driving schools that now operate with little oversight. The province went from 80 truck driving schools in 2017 to 280 by 2024, with just six auditors overseeing 600 private career colleges. Many of these schools cater to international students, who until last year faced zero background checks or school verification when applying for study permits. A government-owned joint venture firm actively recruited students from rural areas in developing countries, funnelling thousands of unvetted individuals into an industry that grants them access to cross-border transportation with minimal scrutiny.

This isn’t just incompetence—it’s a national security failure. These drivers, many of whom came through student visa and foreign worker programs that skipped fraud prevention measures, are now behind the wheel of cross-border shipments that bypass tight inspections at the border. The government isn’t just ignoring organized crime—it’s creating the conditions for it to thrive.

Canada Isn’t a Democracy—It’s a Hostage Situation

In October, Parliament was frozen because Trudeau refused to release documents on the Green Slush Fund, where Liberal insiders were caught looting hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars. Then came Christmas, giving them another convenient month-long break to dodge accountability. And now? Trudeau has prorogued Parliament in order to install Mark Carney, an unelected globalist, handpicked by the elites, who has never faced the public in a general election.

Let’s be clear: Parliament isn’t frozen—it’s being hijacked. First, to bury corruption. Now, to cement Liberal rule and force an unelected central banker into power. This isn’t democracy; it’s a slow-motion coup. By the time Trudeau’s prorogation ends, Parliament will have been shut down for nearly six months—half a year of a government in hiding while Canadians face crisis after crisis. And for what? So Trudeau and his inner circle can cling to power, even if they have to rule over ashes.

Where’s the outrage? Where’s the accountability? If this were happening in any other country, we’d call it authoritarianism. But in Canada, it’s just another Tuesday. The illusion of democracy has been shattered, and Trudeau’s government isn’t even pretending anymore.

Canadians are being ruled—not represented. And the longer people refuse to wake up, the more brazen these criminals become.

Trump: Iran Would Be ‘Obliterated’ if it Assassinated Him

Donald Trump declared that if Iran attempted to assassinate him, the country would be "obliterated." His remarks come as US authorities continue tracking Iranian threats against him and other officials, stemming from Trump's 2020 order to kill Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. A recent US Justice Department complaint alleges an Iranian operative was directed to surveil and assassinate Trump. Meanwhile, Trump has signed a memo intensifying economic pressure on Iran, including sanctions targeting its oil exports. More

White House: First Flights of Illegal Immigrants to Guantanamo Bay Are Underway

The Trump administration has begun transferring illegal immigrants to the Guantanamo Bay naval facility, following a directive to prepare the site to house up to 30,000 detainees. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the move is part of Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, particularly targeting those who have committed crimes beyond unlawful entry. Trump argues Guantanamo is a better alternative than U.S. prisons, while his border czar, Tom Homan, says the existing migrant center there will be expanded. More

El Salvador Offers to House Violent US Criminals and Deportees of Any Nationality in Unprecedented Deal - More

Greenland Set to Ban Foreign Political Donations Amid US Takeover Concern - More

10 Killed in Shooting at Adult Education Center in Sweden, Police Say Gunman Dead - More

The Canadian Armed Forces Will Not be Sent to the Canada-US Border, but it Will Send More Drones to the RCMP and Assist with Logistics - It sounds like our government is already breaking a promise made to Trump. More

Greece’s Island of Santorini Rattled by 200 Earthquakes - Thousands of locals flee the picturesque island as experts say rolling tremors ‘not linked to volcanic activity’. More

White House: More than 20,000 Federal Workers Have Taken Buyouts—A 'Spike' Expected in the Coming Days

More than 20,000 federal workers have accepted buyouts, with the White House saying the actual number is even higher. The Trump administration is offering full pay and benefits through September for those who resign by February 6, aiming to cut the federal workforce by up to 10%—potentially 200,000 employees. Critics, including Democrats and labour unions, warn workers not to trust the offer, questioning its legality and reliability. Meanwhile, Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency are promoting the plan, encouraging employees to explore private-sector jobs or even travel. More

Buy-Canadian Website Flooded with Thousands of New User Submissions - Madeinca.ca, first created in response to 2018 U.S. tariffs, gaining renewed interest as trade tensions escalate. More

Loonie Drops to Lowest Value Since 2003 Amid Tariff Uncertainty - More

Purolator to Compensate Employees Fired for Refusing to Get Vaccinated - More

Scientists Solve the Mystery of When and Where Wine Grapes Originated

A recent study reveals that the ancestor of modern Vitoid grapes, which gave rise to commercial grape varieties, likely originated in the New World around 60 million years ago. Fossilized grape seeds discovered in Panama, Colombia, and Peru suggest that grapes have a much older and more complex history in the Americas than previously thought. The study highlights how global climate shifts and ecological changes, including the asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs, shaped the distribution and evolution of grape species. More

'Lost City' Deep Under The Ocean Is Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen Before on Earth - More

More than 10 Additional Lawsuits Expected Against Diddy in the Coming Days

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is expected to face over 10 new civil lawsuits, including one filed by an unnamed man who claims he was drugged, assaulted, and raped, as a minor, by Combs at an afterparty in 2015. The lawsuit alleges that the accuser, a 23-year-old performer, was invited to the party after impressing Combs, only to be drugged and assaulted. Combs' attorneys have denied the allegations, asserting his innocence in court. Combs is already facing over 30 civil lawsuits and federal charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering. More

Marcus Jordan—Michael Jordan’s son—Arrested for DUI, Cocaine Possession, and Resisting Arrest - What’s even more alarming is that Marcus was arrested while his car was stuck on railroad tracks at the time of the DUI arrest. More

Kultida Woods, Mother of Tiger Woods, Dies at Age 80 - More

Neymar Returns to Brazilian Club Santos After Termination of Contract in Saudi Arabia - More

Zoogoers Appalled as Dogs Painted to Look Like Tigers in Ridiculous ‘Gimmick’

Woman Facing Trial Over Allegedly Threatening ‘Don’t be a C–t’ Bumper Sticker - The world is becoming way too soft…

