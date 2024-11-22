Good morning, It’s Friday, November 22nd. In today’s news, Trudeau’s “tax break” is a political stunt to avoid accountability, Liberals ban books critical of Gender Ideology, major errors are found in the climate “consensus,” the ICC releases arrest warrants for Netanyahu, and much more.

Trudeau's Tax Break: A Cheap Bribe to Distract from Corruption

It's tough to describe just how little respect this government has for the average taxpayer, but let's give it a shot. In an effort to bribe you with your own money, Justin Trudeau recently took to X and announced: “Canadians are getting a tax break. Starting December 14, we’re pausing GST and HST for two months to make groceries, kids' clothes, and other essentials tax-free.” Here’s a more accurate translation: "We're going to temporarily stop robbing you, in a very limited way. You're welcome. Now say thank you and give us your support, peasants." As Thomas Sowell put it: “The welfare state is the oldest con game in the world. First you take people’s money away quietly, and then you give some of it back to them flamboyantly.”

As if that wasn't enough, Chrystia Freeland chimed in with her own act of supposed generosity, saying, “This spring, Canadian workers making less than $150,000 a year will receive a $250 rebate.” Think about that: Trudeau's government expects you to be grateful for a one-time payment of $250 when they've turned Canada into a country where even someone making $150,000 a year needs government help. It’s worth recalling Ayn Rand's warning: "The difference between a welfare state and a totalitarian state is a matter of time."

So why all the sudden “helping hand” from Trudeau? Well, Parliament has been frozen since early October because the Liberals refuse to release documents related to their "Green Slush Fund"—a scheme where hundreds of millions of tax dollars were funneled into the bank accounts of their friends. This whole tax break and rebate circus? It’s just a ploy to distract from that scandal and pressure other parties into unfreezing the House so these so-called "relief measures" can pass. It's a setup, designed to make Trudeau's Liberals look like the good guys, while painting the NDP and Conservatives as heartless obstructionists.

Trudeau’s already playing that card. In a press conference, he said, “This measure has to get through parliament quickly so people can start feeling that relief. The NDP is going to have to step up and get beyond the freeze we’re seeing in Parliament.” Translation: Trudeau is waving money he took from Canadians back in their faces, trying to make the NDP and Conservatives look like villains for holding up his attempted bribe. In reality, Trudeau's trying to escape accountability for rampant corruption by mobilizing public anger against them. This level of manipulation would make Machiavelli proud.

Libraries Brand Books Critical of Child Gender Transitions as “Transphobic” Literature

The world’s largest library classification system, WorldCat, operated by the Online Computer Library Center (OCLC), has quietly tagged books critical of contemporary gender ideology with labels such as “transphobia” and “transphobic works.” Notably, Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters by Abigail Shrier and Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness by Dr. Miriam Grossman have received this classification.

Several Canadian libraries, including Vancouver Public Library and Greater Victoria Public Library (GVPL), adopted these labels based on OCLC’s guidance. Both works critique aspects of gender ideology, with Shrier’s book spotlighting rapid-onset gender dysphoria in adolescent girls and Grossman, a child psychiatrist, cautioning against medical transitions for minors. Grossman’s book also includes a foreword by psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson.

Emails obtained via Freedom of Information requests reveal GVPL faced internal discussions and external pressure to apply these labels. For example, a library patron flagged Grossman’s book for review, prompting the library to label it under "transphobia," a move the complainant called a “small victory.” GVPL justified this decision as aligning with OCLC's classification, but questions about the objectivity and implications of these labels went unanswered.

The controversy highlights broader debates about censorship, intellectual freedom, and the role of library classification systems in shaping public discourse. Critics argue the labels could discourage readers and unfairly tarnish the reputations of authors, raising the ironic suggestion that these works might better be tagged as “scientifically accurate” for their critical engagement with contentious topics.

The 20% Error in Settled Science: Questioning the Climate Consensus

We're told the science is settled, that the consensus on climate change is complete, and that any deviation from this belief is unacceptable. We're told politicians, bureaucrats, and administrators must control nearly every aspect of our lives—from how we travel, to how much we consume, and even what we eat—to stop global warming. But how settled can science be if foundational temperature records are off by as much as 24%?

A recent study published by Nature, found a major cold bias in early ocean temperature data, suggesting global temperature estimates could be significantly flawed. Early ocean temperatures were often measured using buckets, which led to artificially low readings due to evaporation. Correcting this bias suggests that early 20th-century ocean temperature estimates could be off by as much as 20-24%, relative to the overall warming trend of about 1.1°C. If such a significant error can exist in foundational climate data, it begs the question: how many other datasets are incomplete, uncertain, or built upon flawed science? How much of the 'settled science' might still hold unknown biases or errors?

Despite these uncertainties, politicians use these flawed records to justify controlling nearly every aspect of our lives—what we drive, what we buy, even what we eat. They frame their authority as a necessity for saving the planet, but how reliable is their basis when built on such shaky data? They present themselves as wise experts, but demanding drastic changes based on faulty data is not wisdom; it's about power. We need leaders who are transparent and honest about the limits of their knowledge, not those who push for control under the guise of virtue while displaying incompetence.

ICC Issues Arrests Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant Over Alleged Gaza ‘War Crimes’

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity during the 2023-2024 conflict in Gaza. The charges include the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare and directing attacks against civilians.

While Israel rejects the ICC's jurisdiction, citing its non-membership in the Rome Statute, the court asserts authority based on Palestine's 2015 membership. The warrants could restrict Netanyahu and Gallant's international travel, particularly to the 123 countries that are ICC signatories. Experts argue the move is politically motivated and could have far-reaching implications for Israel's security and international cooperation. More

Would-be Bomber Who Wanted to 'Reboot' US Government Arrested by FBI

Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, 30, of Coral Springs, Florida, was arrested and charged with attempting to use an explosive device to destroy the New York Stock Exchange. The FBI, which had been monitoring Yener since February, discovered bomb-making materials, schematics, and online searches related to explosives.

Yener allegedly planned to detonate the bomb before Thanksgiving to "reboot" the U.S. government, likening the impact to a "small nuke." Court documents reveal he reconfigured devices to act as remote triggers and discussed disguises to carry out the attack. He had prior links to extremist groups and a history of threats. Yener is in custody awaiting trial. More

US Justice Department Seeks Sale of Google Chrome to Curb Monopoly

The US Justice Department and several states have proposed sweeping measures to counter Google’s monopoly on online search, including forcing Alphabet Inc. to sell its Chrome web browser. The proposal follows a court ruling that Google illegally fortified its dominance through practices like exclusive deals.

The DOJ also suggested limits on Google’s Android operations and tighter controls on its AI-related activities to foster competition. If approved, Google would need to divest partnerships, share search data with rivals, and offer device makers more flexibility in pre-installed search engines.

Google criticized the proposal, claiming it threatens privacy, innovation, and partnerships like Mozilla’s Firefox. The final decision will be made by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta after an April 2025 hearing. More

Oldest Known Alphabet Unearthed in Ancient Syrian City

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University have discovered what could be the oldest alphabetic writing, dating back to around 2400 BCE, on clay cylinders found in a Syrian tomb. This discovery predates known alphabets by 500 years, suggesting the origins of alphabetic writing might not be in Egypt, as previously believed. The cylinders, possibly used as labels, were found alongside other artifacts and skeletons in a well-preserved Early Bronze Age tomb. The findings challenge existing theories about the development and spread of early writing systems and their role in ancient societies. More

Ohtani Wins Third MVP Award, Judge Earns Second AL MVP Honour

Shohei Ohtani won his third MVP award, making history as the first player to win MVP in both the American League (AL) and National League (NL). Despite not pitching in 2024 due to elbow surgery, Ohtani had an incredible season as a designated hitter, hitting .310 with 54 home runs, 130 RBIs, and 59 stolen bases. He became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season. This achievement adds to his legacy, joining a select group of players with three MVPs, including Barry Bonds and Mike Trout.

Aaron Judge, who won his second MVP award, had a standout season as well, leading MLB with 58 home runs, 144 RBIs, and 133 walks while batting .322. Judge overcame a rough start to the season, hitting just .207 in April, but finished strong with an impressive .352 batting average from May onwards. More

Canadian Duct Taped by Airline Passengers After Allegedly Trying to Open Plane Door Mid-flight

