Good morning, It’s Thursday, September 12th. In today’s news, Liberals look to relocate hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers throughout Canada, China and Russia among 30 nations holding out on Global AI Warfare Pact, Canadians and Conservatives push for an early election but NDP and Bloc hold out, UN says Israeli strike killed six of its Gaza staff, and much more.

Liberals Look to Relocate Hundreds of Thousands of Asylum Seekers Throughout Canada

Ottawa is considering a plan to distribute hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers across Canada to relieve pressure on Ontario and Quebec, the two provinces that have been absorbing the bulk of the refugee claims. Currently, 235,825 people are seeking asylum in Canada, with a disproportionate number settling in these provinces. If the federal government were to distribute asylum seekers according to provincial population sizes, provinces like Alberta and British Columbia would see significant increases in refugees, while numbers in Ontario and Quebec would decrease.

This redistribution plan is not without controversy. Provincial leaders, such as New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, have expressed concerns over the financial burden, accusing the federal government of offloading responsibility without adequate funding. Higgs argued that New Brunswick could face receiving 4,600 asylum seekers without any federal financial assistance, despite the province currently housing only 384 claimants. In contrast, Quebec’s former Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette has suggested a quota system, where each province would take a specific number of asylum seekers based on their capacity, alongside restricting work permits to ensure refugees stay within assigned provinces.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller defended the plan, emphasizing that Ontario and Quebec face overwhelming pressures and that other provinces need to step up. Miller acknowledged that incentivizing provinces to cooperate might involve both "carrot and stick" tactics. However, some premiers, including Alberta’s Danielle Smith and British Columbia’s David Eby, have already raised concerns about their provinces’ capacities, citing housing shortages, strained healthcare systems, and other infrastructure limitations.

Canada’s immigration surge, driven largely by temporary and permanent residents, has caused growing unease nationwide. The country’s population has ballooned to over 41 million, with a lack of housing being one of the primary concerns across provinces. The federal government has allocated billions in funding to support asylum seekers, but provincial governments continue to struggle with the growing numbers, leading to a complex and politically charged debate over how best to manage the asylum system across the country. More

China and Russia Among 30 Nations Holding Out on Global AI Warfare Pact

Around 60 countries, including the United States, signed a "blueprint for action" outlining the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in military operations. The guidelines emphasize that AI applications in the military must be ethical and focused on human welfare. The blueprint calls for maintaining human oversight and control over AI-driven systems, especially concerning the use of force.

The summit, held in South Korea, was co-hosted by the Netherlands, Singapore, Kenya, and the United Kingdom. It aimed to facilitate global cooperation without being dominated by a single nation. Notable NATO members such as the UK, France, and Germany, along with Ukraine, backed the agreement. The document also highlights the importance of preventing AI from being used to develop weapons of mass destruction, particularly by terrorist organizations.

Despite the progress, around 30 nations, including China, opted not to sign the document, raising concerns about global adherence. Russia, excluded from the summit due to its invasion of Ukraine, was notably absent. While other non-signatories were not explicitly named in reports, the group likely includes other prominent countries that harbour reservations about regulating military AI or have conflicting geopolitical interests.

This blueprint is part of a broader initiative to establish global norms for the military use of AI, complementing similar efforts like the US government’s declaration on AI in the military, launched last year. More

Canadians and Conservatives Push for Early Election, NDP and Bloc to Hold Out

Almost half of Canadians are demanding a federal election after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh ended the NDP-Liberal supply and confidence agreement. A recent Leger poll shows that 47% of Canadians want an election immediately. This figure jumps to 80% among Conservative voters, while only 16% of Liberals feel the same way. Additionally, 65% of Canadians lack confidence in Trudeau’s ability to govern without NDP support.

In an effort to give the people what they want, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has called for a non-confidence vote against the Liberal government when Parliament resumes next Monday, challenging NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet to join him. Poilievre criticized Singh for his recent decision to end the NDP-Liberal coalition, suggesting it was merely a political stunt and accusing Singh of not genuinely breaking ties with the Liberals. Singh has indicated that the NDP will consider supporting a non-confidence motion on a case-by-case basis, but will not support Poilievre's policies. The Bloc Québécois, which is expected to negotiate with the Liberals for Quebec-related gains, has not committed to supporting Poilievre and instead pointed out that their role is not to bolster Conservative efforts. More

Putin Sets Deadline for Kursk Victory, as Ukraine Stretched Thin on Two Fronts

Russia has launched a counterattack to recapture Kursk Oblast, which Ukraine seized in August. Putin ordered the operation to reclaim the region by October 1st, with Russian troops targeting villages like Snagosk. Ukrainian forces in Kursk now face heavy pressure, stretched thin at the farthest reach of their supply lines.

At the same time, Ukraine is struggling to defend Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, where Russian forces outnumber them four-to-one. The Ukrainian general staff took a gamble by focusing on Kursk, leaving Pokrovsk vulnerable. With limited manpower and resources, Ukraine risks losing ground in Donetsk, and it’s uncertain whether they can hold both fronts. More

UN Says Israeli Strike Killed Six of its Gaza Staff

Six UNRWA staff members were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza, marking the highest single-incident death toll for the agency since the war began. The strike on al-Jaouni school, which sheltered displaced Palestinians, also killed at least 14 people according to local sources. Israel stated the strike targeted terrorists planning attacks from within the school, while UNRWA condemned the attack, emphasizing that schools should never be military targets. This is the fifth strike on the school in 11 months amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. More

Sweden Tops EU for Highest Rate of Gun Violence Per Capita

Sweden is boosting its justice system budget by $335 million in 2025, raising the total to $8.5 billion, an 8% increase from the previous year. This funding aims to address severe gang violence and gun crime, with 2023 witnessing 363 shootings, including 53 fatal, and an increase in bombings from 90 to 149. By 2027, Sweden plans to further increase the budget to $9.7 billion. This financial surge comes amid Sweden’s highest rate of gun violence per capita in the EU and a rise in crime involving minors. More

Fox News Proposes 2nd Harris-Trump Debate in October

Fox News has offered to host a second presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in October. The network proposed a 90-minute debate moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, suggesting dates in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina. The offer came after their first debate, hosted by ABC News this week, where Harris and Trump clashed on key issues like the economy and foreign policy. Harris's campaign indicated she's ready for a rematch, while Trump hinted he'd consider it if hosted by a "fair network." More

Mexico’s Senate Passes Controversial Judicial Reform After Protesters Break Into Congress

Mexico's Senate approved a controversial judicial overhaul pushed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, despite protests attempting to block the vote. The reform, passed by a two-thirds majority, allows voters to elect judges at all levels, including the Supreme Court. Critics, including legal professionals and international organizations, argue it threatens judicial independence and could make judges vulnerable to criminal pressure. Protests have erupted, and concerns have been raised by the US and rights groups about the potential risks to democracy. The reform now moves to state-level congresses for approval. More

Apple Must Pay $14 Billion Tax Bill to Ireland

The European Union's top court has ruled against Apple, mandating the company pay up to €13 billion ($14.4 billion) in back taxes to Ireland. This decision backs the European Commission's 2016 ruling that Apple received unfair tax advantages from Ireland, where it had a corporate tax rate of less than 1% in some years. Apple contended that the dispute was about which country should collect the taxes, not about the tax rate itself. Despite the victory, the Irish government does not fully agree with the ruling. They have consistently maintained that the tax arrangements with Apple were legal and in accordance with EU rules at the time. More

Rents Decline in Big Cities, But Rise Overall in Canada

In August, rental rates in Canada showed a mixed trend: prices continued to fall in major cities but rose significantly in smaller markets. Vancouver and Toronto saw declines for the ninth and seventh consecutive months, respectively, with Vancouver's average rent at $3,116 (down 6% year-over-year) and Toronto's at $2,697 (down 7%). Other major cities like Ottawa, Montreal, and Calgary also experienced slight decreases.

Conversely, smaller markets saw substantial rent hikes, including a 22% increase in Quebec City, an 18% rise in Regina, and a 15% boost in Gatineau. This led to an overall 3.3% increase in average rents across Canada to $2,187. More

Trump Media Shares Sink to New Post-merger Low After Presidential Debate

On Wednesday, Trump Media’s share price fell by over 10%, closing at $16.56, the lowest since its Nasdaq debut under the ticker DJT in late March. This drop followed a widely criticized debate performance by Donald Trump against Vice President Kamala Harris, which was perceived to hurt investor confidence. The stock had previously suffered a severe drop, declining as much as 75% from its peak in late March.

The company, which Trump owns nearly 57% of, faces a potential further sell-off as a lock-up period for insiders ends on September 19. This could allow Trump and others to begin selling their shares, potentially impacting the stock price further. More

Underfunded and Outdated: NASA’s Path to an Unsustainable Future

NASA is facing significant challenges as it turns 66, with experienced engineers retiring and others moving to the private sector. The space agency is struggling with aging infrastructure and budget constraints, which has led to a report titled "NASA at a Crossroads" by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

The report criticizes NASA for focusing too heavily on immediate missions rather than long-term planning and strategic needs. It suggests that the agency should either secure more funding or reconsider its priorities, possibly delaying or canceling costly missions to invest in critical areas like technology and workforce development.

NASA's current budget is about $25 billion, but costs for missions have risen while the budget has remained relatively flat, leading to a mismatch between ambitions and financial resources. The report warns that without addressing these issues, NASA risks losing its status as a leading space agency, especially with growing competition from China. More

Neural Circuitry Behind Tribalism and Social Behaviour Discovered

Scientists have pinpointed brain circuitry in spiny mice that influences their preference for large social groups. Research led by Emory University reveals that neural signaling from the anterior cingulate cortex (ACC) to the lateral septum (LS) drives this preference. When this circuit was turned off, male spiny mice showed a shift towards smaller groups, while females exhibited no change in preference.

This discovery opens new avenues for understanding complex social behaviors in mammals, including humans. By studying how spiny mice’s brain circuits affect their social preferences, researchers hope to gain insights into why some people may be more inclined to seek out larger social groups or exhibit tribal behaviors. This could help explain why certain individuals have a stronger need to fit in or align with larger communities. More

Aces' A'ja Wilson Breaks WNBA Single-Season Scoring Record

On Wednesday, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson set a new WNBA single-season scoring record with 941 points, surpassing Jewell Loyd's 939. Her jumper in the first half pushed her total to 956. Wilson's impressive season, marked by an average of 27.3 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, highlights her key role as the Aces aim for playoff success. More

Jon Rahm Refuses to Pay LIV Fines to be Eligible for the Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm has been warned that he must settle or appeal his LIV Golf fines by noon Thursday if he wants to be eligible for next year's Ryder Cup. Despite receiving a £400 million fee for joining LIV, Rahm refuses to pay the fines, which are reportedly under £1 million. He plans to participate in the Spanish Open and other events to fulfill his Tour membership but faces a ban from the DP World Tour until the fines are resolved. Rahm hopes to play in New York next year, either as an automatic qualifier or a captain’s pick. More

TIFF Won't Pull 'Russians at War' Documentary, Despite Protests and Propaganda Concerns

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will keep "Russians at War" in its lineup despite protests. The documentary, which follows Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, has been criticized by Ukrainian officials and the Ukrainian-Canadian community. TIFF asserts the film is not Russian propaganda and was made without Russian government involvement. This decision comes after Ontario’s TVO withdrew its support for the film. More

Jogger Left Bloodied, Dazed and Crying After Getting Mauled — By a Gang of Otters - In Malaysia, a woman was severely injured and left bleeding after being attacked by a gang of eight otters while jogging in Tanjung Aru Recreation Park, Sabah. The otters fled the scene shortly after the assault.

New Record! 19 People Are Orbiting Earth Right Now - As of September 11, Earth orbit is more crowded than ever with 19 people currently in space. This record was set when three astronauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule toward the International Space Station (ISS).

Brides With Cold Feet Are Hiring Professional ‘Wedding Destroyers’ to Crash Their Nuptials - A Spanish prankster, Ernesto Reinares Varea, who started out offering to disrupt weddings as a joke for $550, has become a sought-after professional wedding saboteur. His ad, which promised to object to ceremonies and claim to be the true love of the bride or groom, has led to a flood of bookings through December. Varea charges extra if guests react aggressively during his disruptions.