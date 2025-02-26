Good morning, It’s Wednesday, February 26th. In today’s news, Canada’s political class is panicking about Trump’s tariffs—but not the economic disaster they created, Trump and Premier Smith push Keystone XL pipeline revival, The Canadian government is burning your money and making you pay for it twice, US looks to strike deals with both Russia and Ukraine amid push for peace, and much more.

Canada’s Political Class is Panicking About Trump’s Tariffs—But Not the Economic Disaster They Created

Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on Canadian imports has sent Canada’s media and political elite into a full-blown meltdown. They cry that these tariffs will cripple our economy and devastate Canadian industries. But here’s the reality: Canada has already been crippled—not by Trump, but by a decade of economic mismanagement, bloated government, and runaway taxation.

It’s pure hypocrisy to rage against Trump’s tariffs while ignoring the fact that Canada imposes some of the world’s highest tariffs on American goods. Our supply management system slaps 200-300% tariffs on U.S. dairy and agricultural products, driving up prices for Canadian consumers under the guise of protecting farmers. Yet, the very politicians who defend these crippling trade barriers lose their minds when the same economic tactics are used against us.

The truth is, no Canadian should be cheering on Trump’s tariffs. They will push us off an economic cliff. But let’s be clear: we are standing on the edge of that cliff because of the Canadian government’s disastrous policies.

Consider the numbers. The average Canadian family now pays more in taxes than on food, shelter, and clothing combined. Since 1961, taxes have risen by 2,705%, far outpacing inflation, housing, and wages. Carbon taxes are set to increase again in April, and yet not a single person in government can explain how this tax is fixing the environment. Canada is the only G7 nation that has not reduced its emissions despite being one of the few with a carbon tax.

Meanwhile, Trudeau’s government has ballooned the federal bureaucracy to a $69.5 billion annual expense—a 73% increase since 2016—with little to show for it. Federal employment has grown by 42% (adding 108,793 new employees), while Canada’s population has only grown by 14%. Had bureaucracy grown in proportion, we’d have 72,491 fewer federal employees today. Yet, taxpayers have forked over $1.5 billion in bonuses for government workers since 2015, despite fewer than half of performance targets being met.

And yet, as Joker famously said in The Dark Knight:

“Nobody panics when things go ‘according to plan.’ Even if the plan is horrifying.”

Trudeau announces a 35% emissions cap on Canadian energy—which will gut our economy—and nobody panics, because it’s all ‘part of the plan.’ But when orange man threatens 25% tariffs? Well, then everyone loses their minds.

Canada’s economy is teetering on the edge of collapse—not because of Trump, but because of a decade of reckless taxation, mismanagement, and central planning. If Trudeau’s government had prioritized economic strength over ideological crusades, we wouldn’t be so vulnerable in the first place. Canadians need to wake up: the most dangerous threat we are facing isn’t Washington—it’s Ottawa.

Trump, Smith Push Keystone XL Revival: A Win for Jobs, Energy Security, and Canada’s Economy

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is backing US President Donald Trump’s push to revive the Keystone XL pipeline, highlighting the project as a key driver of economic growth, energy security, and affordability for both Canada and the United States. Trump called for the immediate construction of the pipeline, which was scrapped by the Biden administration in 2021, leading to job losses and economic setbacks for Alberta.

Trump's stance marks a sharp departure from Biden's cancellation, which was justified under the guise of "advancing environmental justice" and maintaining "US climate leadership." The project, however, had been a major economic opportunity, with the potential to carry 830,000 barrels of Alberta crude per day to US refineries, strengthening North American energy independence. Alberta’s government had estimated the pipeline would have contributed approximately $2.4 billion to Canada's GDP and generated around $30 billion in tax and royalty revenues.

Smith was quick to respond to Trump’s renewed commitment, echoing his call to scrap policies that hinder energy development. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also backed the push, stressing that "the path to continental energy dominance is to increase non-tariff North American trade."

The Keystone XL cancellation was not just an economic loss but also a strategic mistake. Canada remains the largest supplier of crude oil to the US, accounting for about 60 percent of total American oil imports. However, instead of capitalizing on this energy partnership, the Biden administration’s decision eliminated thousands of jobs on both sides of the border and forced North America to rely more on less stable foreign energy sources. Even the Biden-era Department of Energy later admitted that the project's cancellation resulted in significant job losses.

With Trump’s administration prioritizing energy expansion, the revival of Keystone XL could be a key step in reversing the economic damage caused by its abrupt cancellation—while also strengthening Canada’s position in the ongoing tariff war. The benefits are obvious: more jobs, a stable energy market, and less dependence on hostile foreign suppliers.

The Government Is Burning Your Money—And Making You Pay for It Twice

The government’s job is to manage public funds efficiently. Instead, it operates like a bloated nonprofit with zero accountability. If a charity spent 39% of its donations on administrative costs, watchdogs would tear it apart. Yet, that’s exactly what governments at every level are doing—with your tax dollars.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) set a benchmark for nonprofit efficiency, stating that charities should spend no more than 25% of donations on administration. But government administration costs? A staggering 39%. That’s 56% higher than what’s considered reasonable for an organization not seeking profit.

For every dollar you pay in taxes, nearly 27 cents is absorbed by federal government operations before a single dime reaches public services. Add provincial and municipal bureaucracy, and the cost of compliance skyrockets. This doesn’t even include the extra money businesses and individuals must spend navigating government red tape—accountants, lawyers, permit expediters—just to obey the rules.

No business could survive if it ran like this. Yet, governments keep expanding their inefficiency, financing their waste through endless borrowing—debt that taxpayers will eventually have to repay.

Governments aren’t just taking your money; they’re forcing you to fund their inefficiency. And as the cost of living climbs, people are waking up to a harsh truth: the system isn’t broken—it’s working exactly as intended. Source

Art of the Deal: US Looks to Strike Deals on Both Sides as Trump Pushes for Peace in Ukraine

The US appears to be striking deals on both sides of the conflict as Trump works to broker peace amid rising tensions in Ukraine. While Russia’s President Putin expressed his interest in collaborating with the US on rare earths and aluminum extraction, Ukraine and the US are also finalizing a major economic deal that grants Washington access to critical Ukrainian resources in exchange for reconstruction support. Meanwhile, Putin has raised no objections to the US-Ukraine minerals deal, making these agreements even more likely. This balancing act comes as Trump and Macron discuss Ukraine’s future, with resource control and economic leverage becoming central to the negotiations. More

Carney’s Canada: A Future of Woke Finance and Elite Morality

Mark Carney, once known as a steady hand in global finance, is now positioning himself as Canada’s next prime minister—championing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) even as public support for such policies declines. As governor of the Bank of England, he pushed identity-based hiring and mandatory bias training, blending economic policy with ideological activism. His book Value(s) reinforces this vision, arguing that markets should align with elite-driven social values. But as inflation strains Canadian families, Carney’s focus on DEI over economic stability raises concerns about his priorities and whether his leadership is in touch with the struggles of ordinary citizens. More

Jagmeet Singh Officially Qualifies for Multi-Million Dollar Pension - Does this mean we can finally have an election? Let’s hope so! More

Taiwan Detains Chinese-Linked Ship Suspected of Severing Undersea Cable - The detention of the Hong Tai 58, a ship crewed by Chinese nationals, is the latest in a series of incidents involving Taiwan’s undersea cable infrastructure. More

Nineteen Million People Plunged Into Darkness in Chile as Entire Country Loses Power - More

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is Stepping Down, Ending His Nearly Five-Year Term in Office - this is less than one week after Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King announced his retirement from politics. More

More Pressure on Rwanda as Congo Says Rebel Uprising Has Killed Over 7,000 People in 2025 Alone - More

Chinese Hospitals, Crematoria Overcrowded Amid Respiratory Infection Surge, Residents Say - More

'No Amazon, No Walmart, No Fast Food': What's Behind the 'February 28th Economic Blackout’

A grassroots group, People's Union USA, is calling for a nationwide "February 28 economic blackout", urging Americans to avoid major retailers for 24 hours in protest of rising prices and corporate greed. The movement, founded by John Schwarz, is politically unaffiliated and aims to push back against economic inequality.

Supporters, including celebrities like John Leguizamo and Stephen King, are encouraged to avoid Amazon, Walmart, fast food, and gas purchases on that day. Essential purchases should be made at small businesses instead.

Apparently, this one-day action is just the beginning—longer boycotts targeting specific corporations, starting with Amazon on March 7, are already in the works.

Bitcoin Enters 'Technical Bear Market' as BTC Price Drops 20% From All-time High - More

North Korea Steals $1.5 Billion as it Pulls Off World’s Biggest Crypto Heist Ever - More

Gulf of Mars: Rover Finds Evidence of 'Vacation-Style' Beaches on Mars

A new study suggests that Mars may have once had sunny beaches and gentle waves, indicating the presence of an ancient northern ocean. Using ground-penetrating radar from China's Zhurong rover, scientists discovered layered rock formations beneath the surface in Utopia Planitia that resemble Earth’s coastal deposits.

The research, published in PNAS, provides some of the clearest evidence yet that Mars was once a dynamic, habitable environment, with flowing water, shifting sediment, and evolving landscapes. These findings strengthen the theory that a large ocean once covered part of Mars’ northern hemisphere, potentially supporting microbial life for millions of years. More

Neanderthals Suffered A Massive Population Crash 110,000 Years Ago - Neanderthals clung onto existence in Eurasia until roughly 40,000 years ago, yet new research suggests that their numbers declined drastically around 70,000 years prior to their eventual extinction. More

LeBron, Bronny James Deny Allegations Made in New Car Crash Lawsuit

LeBron James and his son Bronny have denied all allegations in a lawsuit claiming they were involved in a 2022 car crash in California. Filed in October by April Almanza Lopez and Kiara Rae McGillen, the suit alleges the crash caused injuries and vehicle damage, with the plaintiffs seeking unspecified damages.

In a Feb. 20 court filing, James’ attorneys refuted the claims, arguing any damages were caused by others and requesting the judge dismiss the case. Notably, local law enforcement has no record of the alleged crash.

Packers Propose Rule to Ban the ‘Tush Push’ Play Popularized by Eagles - More

British Musicians Release a Silent Album to Protest Plans to Let AI Use Their Work - More

Dan Hooker Withdraws from UFC 313—Fans Want to See ‘Topuria vs. Gaethje’

$6 Million Golden Toilet Was Stolen from English Palace in 'Audacious Raid'

Man Suffers Intestine Necrosis After Fiancee Electrocutes His Belly for 3 Hours to Mimic Birth as Pre-Marital Pain Test

On This Day in 1616, The Roman Inquisition delivered an injunction to Galileo demanding he abandon his belief in heliocentrism, which states the Earth and planets revolve around the Sun