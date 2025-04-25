Good morning, It’s Friday, April 25th. In today’s news, A decade of Liberal rule has left a nation in crisis, Canada’s budget blackout is hiding the truth from taxpayers, How multiculturalism was manufactured in Canada, Poilievre vows to scrap electric vehicle sales mandate, and much more.

Canada in Decline: A Decade of Liberal Rule Leaves a Nation in Crisis

Over the past decade under Liberal governance, Canada has experienced a pronounced decline across nearly every major societal indicator. From economic stagnation and rising crime to collapsing public services and unprecedented immigration rates, the data paints a grim picture.

Crime rates have surged since 2015, particularly in violent offenses and homicides. Canada’s murder rate has climbed from 1.71 to 1.94 per 100,000 people, with 270 more murders recorded in 2022 compared to 2015. Simultaneously, the country’s incarceration rates have plummeted. Federal and provincial prisons are emptier than ever—even as violent crime spikes—suggesting a justice system failing to keep pace with reality.

Canada is also facing a refugee crisis. Asylum claims skyrocketed from just over 16,000 in 2015 to more than 272,000 pending cases by early 2024—a staggering 1,700% increase. Meanwhile, housing affordability has collapsed. The average home now costs $713,700, up $43 a day since 2015. Health-care wait times have nearly doubled, with over 15,000 patients dying while waiting for medically necessary treatment in 2023-24 alone.

Economically, Canadians are falling behind the world. Per capita GDP has barely moved in a decade, while every other developed country has seen significant growth. Canadians today earn only 67.5% of what their American counterparts do, down from 76.4% in 2015. This stagnation, coupled with ballooning federal debt—now $1.4 trillion—has left each Canadian owing $15,000 more than a decade ago.

Military readiness is in freefall. Recruitment shortfalls have reached crisis levels, with the forces now 16,000 troops below target. Half of Canada’s military equipment is non-operational due to lack of personnel.

Mass immigration—5.8 million new arrivals since 2015—has overwhelmed infrastructure, contributing to housing shortages and doctor waitlists. Meanwhile, Canada’s birthrate has plunged to 1.26, among the world’s lowest. And for the first time in a century, life expectancy is declining, driven largely by a staggering rise in drug overdose deaths.

In every measurable way—economy, crime, housing, health, immigration, military, and demographics—Canada is worse off today than it was in 2015. This isn’t mismanagement. It’s systemic decay under an ideology that has prioritized globalist optics over domestic stability. Source.

Canada's Budget Blackout: Why Are We Being Kept in the Dark?

There’s something seriously wrong with how the Canadian government is handling your money—and they don’t want you to know about it.

In what should be a democratic country with accountable leadership, basic financial documents—like ministerial budget briefings—are now being marked “secret.” These are the same briefings that used to help economists, journalists, and watchdogs understand where taxpayer money was going, how policies were being formed, and what risks were being taken with the national economy.

Now? Canadians are left guessing.

While inflation eats away at savings, housing costs spiral, and massive public spending continues with little to show for it, the government is pulling a curtain over its financial books. Key data points that were once published regularly have either vanished or are delayed so long they’re meaningless by the time they’re released. This is not normal in a developed country. In fact, Canada is becoming an outlier among its peers for how little transparency it offers.

And that should scare everyone.

Why does this matter? Because behind that secrecy could be multi-billion-dollar decisions being made without public oversight—money going to pet projects, foreign aid, or poorly managed contracts while Canadians are told to “tighten their belts.” It also means there’s no way to evaluate whether the government is preparing for major threats, like trade wars or debt crises, or if it’s just coasting on borrowed time.

We’re living in a budget blackout. And when governments stop showing their math, it’s usually because they don’t want you to see the answer. Source

Multiculturalism Wasn’t Organic—It Was Engineered

Pierre Trudeau didn’t just introduce multiculturalism—he redefined what it meant to be Canadian. In 1971, Canada became the first country in the world to adopt multiculturalism as official government policy. What followed wasn’t just a celebration of diversity, but a fundamental restructuring of governance, citizenship, and national identity. This wasn’t a bottom-up evolution. It was a top-down transformation.

Culture is the expression of mutual values. It provides cohesion, direction, and identity—like a compass guiding a ship. A multi-ethnic society can absolutely thrive, as long as it’s built on shared values. But multiculturalism, as it’s been implemented in Canada, does the opposite: it fragments us. It celebrates difference without asking the most important question—what do we share?

When different cultural groups hold opposing views on core values—like women’s rights, freedom of expression, or democratic norms—conflict is inevitable. What happens when one group believes in gender equality, and another sees female autonomy as immoral? What takes precedence? Multiculturalism or Western values? These things are not easily reconciled. And when the state refuses to set clear cultural expectations, it turns the country into an aimless vessel—adrift in a sea of contradictions.

Immigration itself isn’t bad. If someone comes to Canada because they admire our values and want to contribute to the nation, that’s a net positive. But if they see Canada merely as a place to extract wealth and send it abroad, we’ve got a problem. A client once told me about a dispute between a third-generation Italian-Canadian and a newcomer who openly said he was only here to make money and send it back home. To the Italian-Canadian, whose grandparents sacrificed everything to build a life here, that was deeply offensive—and rightfully so.

Let’s also be clear: our ruling class benefits from this arrangement. Mass immigration without integration means rising demand, stagnant productivity, higher asset prices, and wage suppression. It’s not about helping newcomers—it’s about inflating real estate, driving consumer demand, and importing a compliant labor force.

The rising hostility toward immigrants is misguided. They’re not the problem—they’re just taking the deal offered to them. The real anger should be aimed at the elites crafting these policies for their own ideological or financial gain, while leaving ordinary Canadians to deal with the fallout.

Canada was never meant to be this divided. But it was redesigned to be.

Poilievre Vows to Scrap Electric Vehicle Sales Mandate

Pierre Poilievre says a Conservative government would scrap the Liberals’ electric vehicle (EV) sales mandate, calling it a costly, job-killing policy that forces Canadians into unaffordable choices. The current rules require 20% of new cars sold to be zero-emission by 2026, ramping up to 100% by 2035, with steep fines for non-compliance. Poilievre argues the mandate will drive up prices, hurt dealerships, and shift auto jobs to the US—while doing little for Canada’s cold climate or consumer freedom. The Tories estimate repealing the policy would save $11.1 billion over four years. More

Trade War: China’s Chokehold on US Medicine Moves Into the Spotlight

The COVID-19 crisis exposed America's dangerous dependence on China for life-saving drugs and medical supplies—a vulnerability that remains unresolved. Now, with the US-China trade war escalating, that dependency is about to become a full-blown national emergency. If China decides to restrict exports of key pharmaceutical ingredients—as it has threatened in the past—the US could face severe drug shortages almost overnight.

Experts warn that with 95% of ingredients for generic drugs sourced from China, the supply chain is just one political move away from collapse. The Section 232 investigation signals Washington is finally taking this seriously, but solutions like tariffs or reshoring manufacturing will take years—time the US may not have if tensions keep rising. Without a fast-tracked, strategic shift in domestic production and a pharmaceutical stockpile, the US could be blindsided again—this time not by a virus, but by geopolitics. More

Bettors Strongly Back Conservative Win, Despite a Liberal Polling Lead - Seventy per cent of the bets placed on the winner of the federal election are on the Conservative party. More

Ex-OpenAI Workers Ask California and Delaware AGs to Block for-Profit Conversion of ChatGPT Maker - More

Interim Syrian Leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa Seeks Peace with Israel, Eyes Entry to Abraham Accords - More

Poll Aggregator: Jagmeet Singh and Elizabeth May—NDP and Green Party Leaders—at Risk of Losing Their BC Seats - More

Man Shot and Killed by Police at Pearson Airport in Toronto - Police say the man pulled a gun, prompting the shooting, which shut down Canada’s busiest airport. More

Al Qaeda Affiliate Says it Killed 70 Soldiers in Benin, Intelligence Group Reports -

The West African state and its coastal neighbor Togo have suffered a series of attacks in recent years by groups linked to Islamic State and Al Qaeda. More

Trade War Fallout: Canadian Economy Forecasted to Shrink 5.6% in Q2

According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Canada’s economy grew just 0.8% in Q1 2025 but is expected to shrink by 5.6% in Q2, driven by historically low business confidence amid a trade war with the US. Tariffs and economic uncertainty are pushing up inflation—projected to hit 2.7%—and causing a steep decline in private investment, which is forecast to drop by 19.1% in Q2. More

Texas Governor Signs ‘Texas DOGE’ Into Law to Cut Regulations and Boost Government Efficiency - More

UPS Signs Deal to Buy Andlauer Healthcare Group in Deal Worth $2.2 Billion - More

Trump Plans Private Dinner for Largest Buyers of $TRUMP Crypto - More

Mind-Blowing Speed of Quantum Entanglement Measured for the First Time in Scientific History

A groundbreaking study has, for the first time, measured the speed of quantum entanglement, previously thought to be instantaneous. For reference, quantum entanglement is a phenomenon where two or more particles become linked in such a way that the state of one instantly influences the state of the other, no matter how far apart they are.

Using attosecond-scale precision, researchers observed entanglement occurring over 232 attoseconds, revealing new insights into particle interaction and challenging long-held physics assumptions. For reference again, One attosecond is 1 quintillionth of a second; to visualize it, there are as many attoseconds in one second as there are seconds in about 31.7 billion years.

This discovery not only deepens our understanding of quantum mechanics but also opens the door to major advancements in quantum computing, encryption, and secure communication. More

Engineers Built a Robot That Can Jump 10 Feet High Without Legs - More

NFL Draft: Cam Ward Goes No. 1, Jaguars Trade up for Travis Hunter

Cam Ward, once a zero-star recruit, was selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars made a major move, trading up to the No. 2 spot to grab Heisman winner Travis Hunter—a standout wide receiver and cornerback from Colorado—who aims to become the NFL’s first full-time two-way player in over 60 years.

With the third pick, the New York Giants selected Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, followed by the New England Patriots taking LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell at No. 4, and the Cleveland Browns—after a trade with Jacksonville—choosing Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at fifth overall. More

Toronto Maple Leafs Win Game 3 in OT—On the Verge of Sweeping the Senators - More

Billy McFarland Is Selling the Fyre Festival Brand After Postponing Event—"It's Time to Pass the Torch" - More

Shannon Sharpe Stepping Aside from ESPN in Wake of Sexual Assault Lawsuit -

"I will be devoting this time to my family and responding and dealing with these false allegations set against me," the Hall of Fame football great said. More

Scientists Define a Color Never Before Seen by Human Eyes, Called ‘Olo’–a Blue-Green of Intense Saturation

A Carnivorous 'Bone Collector' Caterpillar Dresses in the Remains of its Prey and Lives With Spiders—Researchers Said They’ll Even Eat Each Other

On This Day in 1990, the Hubble space telescope was placed into orbit by space shuttle Discovery