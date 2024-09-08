To our loyal audience,

This week, we launched the 'Everybody vs Trudeau' T-shirt campaign, to continue to push for change in Canada and raise the funds we need to keep our engine running. The first week has been amazing, and we're truly grateful for the support you've shown.

However, as we aimed to expand our reach, we ran into an unexpected roadblock: not a single social media platform would approve our ads. Despite our efforts with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and even X (under Elon’s free speech banner), every platform rejected our advertisements. It seems that pushing an anti-Trudeau message with ad dollars is off-limits.

This brings us to the purpose of this email. It looks like this campaign will need to be a true grassroots effort relying heavily on community involvement. So, we’re reaching out to you. If you or someone you know wants to wear your stance, amplify our message, and support independent media, we ask you to consider grabbing an 'Everybody vs Trudeau' T-shirt today.

These shirts are 100% cotton, super soft, and proudly sourced from Canadian small businesses. Every purchase fuels our fight for a better Canada and keeps our work alive.

Thank you for standing with us - EverybodyvsTrudeau.com