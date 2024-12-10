Good morning, It’s Tuesday, December 10th. In today’s news, COVID-19 vaccine producers shared over one million adverse effect reports with Health Canada, A $102 billion Liberal government ‘slush fund’ has been exposed, How your taxes fund Trudeau’s misinformation machine, What we know about Luigi Mangione—the man charged in the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting, and much more.

COVID Vaccine Producers Shared Over a Million Adverse Effect Reports with Health Canada

Even after everything that Canadians endured under the Trudeau government throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I am still shocked to learn that while public health officials, politicians, and media influencers were busy promoting the safety of the vaccines, Health Canada was flooded with over one million serious adverse events (SAE) reports about them. The breakdown includes 600,000 from Pfizer, 220,000 from AstraZeneca, 160,000 from Moderna, and 22,000 from Janssen. These figures starkly contrast with the public vaccine safety narrative, once again, raising serious questions about transparency, motivation and accountability.a

Under the Food and Drug Act, vaccine manufacturers are legally obligated to report all serious adverse events to Health Canada within 15 days. Yet, despite these obligations, the information remained largely inaccessible to the public. Internal communications with Health Canada revealed the department's inability—or unwillingness—to process these reports efficiently. An access to information coordinator even admitted that at a processing rate of 500 pages per month, it would take 167 years to review all the SAE reports received.

Even in the early stages of vaccine rollout in Canada, the data painted a troubling picture. By mid-2021, Pfizer and Moderna alone had submitted tens of thousands of SAE reports, many stemming from international cases. This was a time when Canadian officials were aware of potential harm but continued to endorse the vaccines without adequately addressing these risks.

Regulatory law expert Shawn Buckley suggests that the number of adverse events reported to Health Canada vastly underestimates the reality. He highlighted systemic barriers to reporting, including a "broken" and convoluted system designed to filter and suppress reports. Witness testimonies from the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) described a deliberate obstruction of adverse event reporting. Physicians shared harrowing stories of having legitimate SAE reports rejected or even facing disciplinary action for attempting to report them. One doctor testified to handwriting 56 reports, only to have six accepted.

This apparent suppression of critical safety data undermined the very purpose of an adverse reaction reporting system, which is intended to act as an early warning mechanism for potential harm. Instead, as Buckley and others have argued, it seems the system was deliberately silenced during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Given the sheer volume of adverse event data and the reported roadblocks to transparency, it is hard to reconcile the actions of Canadian officials with their mandate to protect public health. The decision to keep this information private, despite its profound implications, challenges trust in government institutions and raises urgent questions about accountability.

Canada’s $102 Billion Slush Fund: A Black Hole of Corruption

A $102 billion slush fund has been exposed by an anonymous X user, revealing taxpayer money funnelled into corrupt international institutions and ideological pet projects. This is not a fringe conspiracy—anyone can verify these numbers on the government's own website. Labelled “Other Transfer Payments,” this fund bankrolls corrupt institutions, failed programs, and international activists, all while ordinary Canadians struggle to make ends meet.

Some highlights—or lowlights—of this fund include $900 million annually for the UN, $44 million to Luxembourg for a climate initiative, and $10 million for abortion services in London, England. A staggering $186 million goes toward vague initiatives to "promote women," $75 million props up the wine industry, and $200 million funds Canadian media, which conveniently acts as a propaganda arm for the Liberal government.

Even more shocking are the countless millions given to foreign banks, including the Asian Development Bank and African climate projects. Canadians are also funding police forces in other nations while domestic law enforcement struggles to keep up with rising violent crime in our own neighbourhoods. DEI initiatives and multiculturalism projects receive a blank cheque, even though evidence suggests they deepen division instead of fostering unity.

This isn’t government mismanagement—it’s government betrayal. Billions are funneled to activists, international institutions, and corrupt programs while Canadians are left with inflation, crumbling healthcare, and poverty. The Liberal Party isn’t governing—it’s looting.

How Your Taxes Fund Trudeau’s Misinformation Machine

While Canadians are suffocating under mountains of debt and a skyrocketing cost of living, their government is funnelling tax dollars into propaganda machines designed to gaslight them. Nya Pfannerstill’s exposes how influential organizations are spinning lies to justify unaccountable foreign aid to Ukraine, all while vilifying dissenters with baseless accusations of Russian interference.

Take the Institute for Research on Public Policy (IRPP)—a so-called "independent" think tank with deep ties to the Liberal Party. Founded by Pierre Trudeau and bankrolled by Justin Trudeau to the tune of $10 million, the IRPP doesn’t even pretend to fundraise. Its reliance on taxpayer money suggests it operates entirely at Canadians' expense. This isn’t an unbiased research body—it’s a propaganda arm filled with Liberal insiders, churning out partisan spin to defend government policy, often relying on outright lies.

In one particularly egregious article, the IRPP calls for legislation to fight Russian “disinformation” and lays the groundwork for sweeping censorship laws. Their justifications? A trifecta of unsubstantiated claims:

Justin Trudeau’s Testimony

The IRPP claims Justin Trudeau swore under oath that Russia is directly funding Tucker Carlson to spread disinformation. Let’s be clear: this is an outright lie. The U.S. Justice Department report Trudeau referenced contains zero mentions of Tucker Carlson. The Tenet Media Scandal

Yes, Tenet Media was covertly funded by Russia, and it did license content from popular conservative personalities. But the report explicitly states these personalities were unaware of the Kremlin’s involvement and had no editorial oversight from Moscow. "Might" Be Russian Propagandists in Canada

The IRPP bases its third justification on a witness claiming a single Russian propagandist “might” be operating in Canada. Sweeping legislation, which one can only assume entails censorship, is being proposed because a single instance of something bad “might” be happening?

This would all be laughable if it weren’t so offensive to Canadians. Families already surrender 43% of their income to taxation, only to have their hard-earned money spent on organizations that blatantly lie to them. Worse, these lies serve to justify sending billions in taxpayer dollars to deeply corrupt nations like Ukraine while undermining Canadian freedoms at home.

In an article allegedly condemning disinformation, the IRPP peddles nothing but disinformation. Canadians deserve better than this deceitful propaganda funded with their own money. It's time to hold the Trudeau government accountable for its unrelenting disrespect for the truth—and for the citizens who foot the bill.

What We Know About Luigi Mangione, the Man Charged in UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on gun charges and is a key person of interest in the December 4th shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan. Mangione was found with a ghost gun, a suppressor, four fake IDs, and a note expressing hostility toward corporate America. He had been spotted at a McDonald’s by an employee who alerted police. Mangione's social media suggests no direct connection to Thompson or the health insurance industry.

Academically, Mangione holds both a Master's and Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of Pennsylvania. Additionally, he gained recognition as the valedictorian at Gilman School in Baltimore. He is also the cousin of the sitting Maryland State Delegate, Nino Mangione.

Authorities have officially charged Mangione with murder in New York, but have not released a motive for the targeted attack. More

Tiny Thought: This is all a little weird. He was apprehended at a specific McDonald’s well known for its police presence. He was found with the same gun, suppressor, and mask used in the killing five days earlier, along with four fake IDs, one of which matched the ID used by the killer.

Who Are the Terror Groups That Now Control Syria?

After more than 50 years in power, the Assad regime in Syria has collapsed, and former President Bashar al-Assad has fled to Moscow. In the aftermath, multiple groups now control different regions of Syria:

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS): Originally an al-Qaeda affiliate, HTS has become the dominant force after a surprise offensive in late November 2024, seizing key cities including Aleppo, Hama, Homs, and Damascus. Its leader, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has distanced the group from its extremist roots, despite its violent history and human rights abuses. Syrian National Army (SNA): Composed of defectors from Assad’s army, the SNA controls much of northern Syria along the Turkish border and has fought alongside HTS against the Assad regime, while clashing with Kurdish forces. Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF): A Kurdish-led coalition, the SDF controls most of eastern Syria, including Raqqa and Deir el-Zor, and has been fighting both ISIS remnants and rival forces like the SNA. Southern Operations Room (SOR): A newly emerged rebel group in southern Syria, comprising fighters from the Druze minority, has taken control of Daraa, the birthplace of the 2011 uprising. ISIS: Though significantly weakened, ISIS remnants continue to operate in eastern Syria, where U.S. troops remain focused on ensuring the group doesn’t regain strength.

These groups have fractured control over Syria, each holding territory in a complex and evolving conflict. More

Daniel Penny Found Not Guilty in Subway Death of Jordan Neely - More

New York City Mayor Adams Working to Bypass City Council on Sanctuary City Law - More

Almost 200 Massacred in Haiti as Gangs Target Voodoo Practitioners - Killings overseen by ‘powerful gang leader’ convinced his son’s illness was caused by followers of the religion. More

Israeli Troops Move Swiftly into Syrian Territory After Rebel Takeover - More

Gov-funded Non-profit Goes Bankrupt One Month After Receiving a $2.7 Million Federal Grant

Small Business BC (SBBC), a non-profit organization supporting small businesses in British Columbia, has filed for bankruptcy despite receiving substantial government funding, including a $2.7 million grant from Pacific Economic Development Canada just a month earlier. The sudden closure, which has left many of SBBC's programs and services in limbo, has sparked criticism, particularly from the opposition, who accuse the BC NDP government of negligence. SBBC, which provided essential resources to entrepreneurs, faced a financial collapse despite having assets of $10.6 million. The bankruptcy adds further challenges to BC's already struggling small business sector, already dealing with inflation, labour shortages, and supply chain issues. More

Feds to Spend $2 Billion in AI Computing Infrastructure - More

Canada Post Warns No End in Sight for Strike After Receiving Latest Union Proposals - More

BoC Expected to Lower Interest Rates Again, With Odds Leaning Toward Larger Cut - More

Webb Telescope Confirms the Universe is Expanding at an Unexpected Rate

New data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope confirms a puzzling finding from the Hubble Space Telescope: the universe is expanding about 8% faster than expected, a phenomenon known as the Hubble Tension. This discrepancy challenges current theories about the cosmos and suggests a gap in understanding, particularly concerning dark energy and dark matter, which together make up 96% of the universe. Despite various hypotheses, including the role of dark matter, dark energy, and even gravity, scientists are still working to pinpoint the cause. More

Study Show That Dogs Can Use Two-word Button Combos to Communicate - More

Juan Soto Breaks Shohei Ohtani's Record with Monster $765 Million Deal with Mets

Juan Soto has signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets, making it the richest contract in sports history. The deal includes no deferred money, opt-out options after five years, and escalators that could push its value to $800 million. Soto, 26, is one of MLB's most accomplished young hitters, projected as a future Hall of Famer. This move strengthens a Mets team that recently made a deep playoff run and marks a significant loss for the Yankees, who had Soto for just one season. More

Jay-Z Denies Sexual Assault Allegations in Civil Lawsuit - More

Ottawa 67's and Barrie Colts Get Into Massive Brawl During Holiday Charity Teddy Bear Toss - More

Chinese Police Introduces Autonomous Spherical Patrol Robot Capable of Detecting and Stopping Crime

A Philadelphia Couple Become World's Oldest Newlyweds at 100 and 102

On This Day in 1901, the Very First Nobel Peace Prizes Were Awarded - marking the beginning of a tradition that celebrates remarkable contributions to peace and humanitarian efforts. The inaugural recipients were Jean Henri Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross and a pioneer of international humanitarian law, and Frédéric Passy, a dedicated peace activist and a prominent advocate for international arbitration.