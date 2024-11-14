Good morning, It’s Thursday, November 14th. In today’s news, the Hogue Commission announced it will seal first-hand accounts of China’s election interference for 99 years, Steven Guilbeault promoted a global carbon tax on shipping, the Immigration Minister confirmed that undocumented migrants won’t be “naturalized,” two Ottawa youth were arrested in connection with a terrorist attack, and much more.

Hogue Commission to Seal First-Hand Accounts of China’s Election Interference for 99 Years

The Hogue Commission’s decision to seal evidence from two anonymous witnesses with firsthand knowledge of China’s alleged interference in Canada’s federal election has sparked widespread criticism, with many viewing it as a continuation of government secrecy and possible Liberal corruption. The commission will keep the full records sealed for 99 years—a measure Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue justified to protect the witnesses’ identities, given the potential for severe repercussions from the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

One of the witnesses, identified as “Person B,” claimed that the PRC leverages some Chinese Canadian community associations and politicians for influence and expressed fears of losing their job and facing retaliation if identified, citing the PRC’s United Front Work Department’s presence in Canada. A second witness, “Person C,” similarly reported firsthand accounts of PRC interference and feared retribution.

The decision to withhold the full details of their testimonies has fueled frustration among critics who believe that concealing this evidence undermines transparency for Canadians. They see it as a strategy to shield implicated politicians under the guise of national security. Many are also questioning the Liberal government’s commitment to transparency, especially given the lack of publicly named officials amid rising suspicions about foreign influence.

The commission’s final report is due by year’s end, following an interim report that acknowledged foreign interference in Canada’s 2019 and 2021 elections.

Trudeau’s Environment Minister Endorses Shipping Carbon Tax to Fund Foreign Climate Projects

As Canadians grapple with inflation and a cost of living crisis, Trudeau’s government has found a new way to squeeze even more from your wallet with a global carbon tax on shipping. Just this week, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault was at the UN climate summit in Azerbaijan, pushing this outlandish proposal that aims to tax Canadians in the name of climate change, only to ship the funds overseas. Since 2017, Canada has already sent $8 billion of taxpayer money to nations like Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Ghana under the pretext of climate action. Now, Guilbeault argues Canada should ramp up these contributions to fill a claimed $2 trillion shortfall in climate funding for poorer nations. To kickstart this push, Canada is pledging $160 million to a new fund called GAIA, designed to further support climate projects abroad.

This proposed tax threatens to gut Canada’s port industry, which supports over 350,000 jobs and generating $17 billion in economic output. As shipping costs rise, companies may shift operations elsewhere, leaving Canadian workers and families to shoulder the fallout of Trudeau’s latest tax scheme. It’s a bitter irony that this government, which claims to champion the middle class, continues to impose taxes that hit working Canadians hardest. And let’s be clear: past carbon taxes have done next to nothing to reduce emissions. Instead, they've only lightened Canadians’ wallets while emissions continue unabated.

In fact, a recent environment commissioner’s report revealed that Canada is failing miserably in its 2030 climate targets. Any rational leader would reassess a policy if it imposed relentless costs on citizens without delivering results. Yet Trudeau’s government seems to lack even a shred of rationality. Rather than course-correct, they double down on failed policies, leaving Canadians to bear the burden of an ideological obsession, even as the country slips further into economic hardship.

Immigration Minister: Broad Naturalization Plan for Undocumented Migrants ‘Off the Table’

Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced that plans for a large-scale pathway to permanent residency for undocumented workers are postponed until after the next election, shifting focus instead to limited, sector-specific regularization options. Miller emphasized the importance of fairness and due process in Canada’s asylum system, which also involves deportation for those who do not qualify.

The 2021 Liberal platform included a commitment to explore status regularization for undocumented workers, and in May 2024, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated the need for a balanced immigration approach. Trudeau advocated for both a pathway to citizenship for some undocumented individuals and deportations to maintain system integrity.

Meanwhile, following Donald Trump’s re-election, the Canadian government is preparing for potential immigration challenges. Trump’s commitment to a large-scale deportation campaign, appointing former ICE director Tom Homan as “border czar,” has heightened concerns. Homan flagged security risks at the Canada–US border, citing increased migrant traffic and potential threats from “special interest aliens” from terror-linked nations entering through Canada.

In response, the RCMP has contingency plans to handle any potential surge in migration, with preparations ranging from logistical support to identifying buildings for processing migrants in case of a crisis-level influx.

Two Ottawa Youth Arrested in Connection with Terrorist Attack Targeting Pro-Israel Rally on Parliament Hill

The RCMP arrested two Ottawa teenagers over an alleged plot to bomb a pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill. The minors, arrested in separate RCMP operations, are accused of exchanging materials to facilitate terrorism and were reportedly linked to ISIS. One was charged with possessing bomb-making components, and the other with conspiracy to commit murder. The Integrated Terrorism Assessment Centre noted that radicalization began before, but may have accelerated after, the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. Amid rising threats against Canada’s Jewish community, Jewish leaders have criticized law enforcement for not providing adequate protection. More

Tracking Every Trump Cabinet Pick

President-elect Donald Trump has started naming his Cabinet members after his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. Key selections include:

Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, promising to restore trust in the DOJ.

Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, a former Democrat known for her independent stance.

Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, signalling a strong, freedom-focused foreign policy.

Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary, prioritizing border security.

Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary, an Army veteran focused on strengthening the military.

John Ratcliffe as CIA Director, with experience in intelligence oversight.

Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser, a strong advocate against Chinese influence.

Lee Zeldin as EPA Administrator, aiming for deregulation.

Elise Stefanik as UN Ambassador, a staunch Trump ally.

Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff, noted for her campaign management experience.

JD Vance as Vice President, the youngest in U.S. history, with a focus on domestic policy and China.

As well as Vivek Ramaswamy, Elon Musk and RFK Jr. in roles to reduce the size of government and fix the broken healthcare system in America. More

Toronto Shootout Spurs Police Associations to Call on Liberals for Bail Reform - More

FBI: CIA Worker Charged with Leaking Intel on Israel's Retaliation on Iran - More

Two Bombs Explode Outside Brazil’s Supreme Court Killing One Man and Forcing Justices to Evacuate - More

36% of New Toronto Food Bank Clients are Not Canadian Citizens - More

Driver Deliberately Rams Car into Crowd in China, Killing 35 and Injuring Dozens - More

Canada Faces 15% Jump in Personal Insolvencies in 2024

Personal insolvencies in Canada are rising, with a 15.4% increase over the past year as more Canadians face a cost-of-living crisis. Consumer insolvencies, which make up 95.5% of all filings, rose 11.6%, and proposals climbed by 16.4%. The third quarter of 2024 saw 34,588 filings, with Ontario experiencing a 20.2% increase. Business insolvencies are also up by 16.2% nationwide, with Ontario seeing a 40.2% jump. High interest rates and inflation are key factors, despite recent reductions in both. Sectors hardest hit include accommodation, food services, and construction, while mining and oil and gas saw fewer insolvencies. More

Liberals Backtrack on Taxing Carbon Tax Rebate for Small Businesses - More

23andMe Cuts 40% of its Workforce and Discontinues Therapeutics Division - More

Union Says it Will Challenge Ottawa’s Intervention in BC Port Work Stoppages - More

'Snowball Earth:' Entire Planet was Likely Covered in Ice More than 600 Million Years Ago

New research supports the idea of a "Snowball Earth" period, where Earth was almost entirely ice-covered between 720 and 635 million years ago. Evidence from Colorado’s Tava sandstones, located at the equator during this era, indicates that thick ice sheets reached even equatorial regions. Using laser ablation mass spectrometry, scientists dated these rocks to between 690 and 660 million years ago, aligning with this icy phase. Understanding this period offers insights into how Earth’s climate changes impacted early life, as multicellular organisms emerged soon after the Snowball Earth thawed. The findings were published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. More

Researchers Give Animal Cells the Ability to Photosynthesize for the First Time - More

Paul a Heavy Favourite to Defeat Tyson in Boxing Match

Nearly 20 years after his last fight, Mike Tyson is set to return to the ring to face social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Tyson retired in 2005, expressing that his passion for boxing had faded. Meanwhile, Jake Paul has built a 10-1 boxing record since entering the sport in 2020, with notable wins over Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz. For their upcoming fight, Paul is favoured at -210 on FanDuel, with a 67.74% implied probability of winning, while the odds for the match going the distance are +156. Paul has a +140 chance to win by knockout, while Tyson’s odds to do the same stand at +240. More

Still Trying to See Taylor Swift in Toronto? Last-minute Tickets Priced as High as $33K! - More

John Krasinski (Yes, Jim from The Office) Named People Magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive - More