Good morning, It’s Tuesday, February 4th. In today’s news, Trump pauses tariffs for 30 days after Trudeau pledges border crackdown, Danielle Smith's strategy was crucial in staving off tariffs, Pierre Polievre pushes for Canada to remove interprovincial trade barriers, Trump wants Ukraine’s rare earth elements as a condition of support, and much more.

Trump Pauses Tariffs for 30 Days After Trudeau Pledges Border Crackdown

Under the weight of looming U.S. tariffs, Canada has scrambled to appease the White House, unveiling a $1.3 billion border security initiative aimed at curbing fentanyl trafficking. The announcement, made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on X (formerly Twitter), includes appointing a "Fentanyl Czar," deploying new helicopters, expanding surveillance technology, and bolstering personnel along the border. Trudeau also pledged to designate cartels as terrorist organizations and collaborate with the U.S. on a Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime and money laundering.

These measures secured a temporary 30-day reprieve from President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, which imposed a 25% duty on Canadian and Mexican exports. Trump framed these tariffs not as economic leverage, but as a response to the deadly flow of fentanyl, which he described as "killing hundreds of thousands of Americans." The White House signalled satisfaction with Canada’s commitments, and Trump noted that the pause on tariffs allows time to assess whether a final deal with Canada is possible.

The geopolitical landscape is shifting under economic and security pressures. Mexico, facing identical tariffs, was granted its own reprieve after President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to deploy 10,000 troops to the northern border. Both nations now find themselves in a high-stakes negotiation with the U.S., as Trump has made it clear that national security—not trade—dictates the terms.

Markets reacted with volatility, first dropping on fears of a trade war, then rebounding on news of temporary relief. Yet, the 30-day window offers little certainty. The next month will determine whether Trudeau’s administration secured a necessary compromise—or merely delayed the inevitable. Source.

Canada’s Saviour — Danielle Smith's Strategy was Crucial in Staving Off Tariffs

Premier Danielle Smith has been pivotal in helping Canada avert the economic crisis that would have resulted from the US tariffs. While the Trudeau government was initially reluctant to fully engage with US demands, Smith recognized the severity of the situation and took a proactive approach. She pushed Ottawa to appoint a "drugs and border czar," preferably an army general, to oversee security efforts, emphasizing that US President Donald Trump was particularly focused on cracking down on border security and fentanyl issues.

Smith’s relentless efforts included travelling frequently to Washington, where she met with Republican senators, governors, and other political leaders, making sure to keep them informed of Canada’s efforts to address the border crisis. While some of her critics—especially in central Canada—accused her of undermining Ottawa and aligning too closely with Trump, Smith understood what Trump wanted and worked to ensure that Canada’s response would meet those demands.

Her strategy was ultimately effective, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau adopted key aspects of her approach, and Trump agreed to pause the tariffs for 30 days while the two nations worked together to finalize a deal. While the situation remains fluid, Smith’s leadership in shaping Canada’s response to US demands was instrumental in securing this temporary relief. Her critics, even those who may disagree with some of her policies, should acknowledge the significant role she played in navigating Canada through a potential economic crisis. More

Internal Trade Barriers Are Costing Canada $200 Billion – Poilievre Wants to End Them

As Canada braces for a potential trade war with the U.S., Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is making a bold pitch: if America is an unreliable trade partner, Canada should strengthen its internal economy by removing interprovincial trade barriers.

For decades, Canada has imposed unnecessary restrictions on the movement of goods, services, and professionals between provinces. Alcohol, cannabis, and even fireworks face obstacles that make trade between provinces more difficult than trading with foreign nations. A study by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business estimates that eliminating these barriers could boost Canada’s GDP by $200 billion annually.

Poilievre’s proposal is clear: overhaul the ineffective internal trade agreement, meet with premiers in his first 30 days, and reward provinces that dismantle regulations with a “free trade bonus.” The bonus would compensate provinces based on their GDP growth, incentivizing deregulation.

However, critics argue that Alberta, which already removed many trade barriers in 2019, could be shortchanged while provinces that lagged in reforms get rewarded. Others note that regulatory differences, rather than outright restrictions, remain the real challenge.

Poilievre is also proposing a national "Blue Seal" licensing system for doctors, nurses, and engineers to allow professionals to work freely across provinces. Internal trade liberalization enjoys cross-party support, but entrenched interests continue to stall progress. Poilievre’s plan is ambitious—but whether it can break through Canada’s bureaucratic inertia remains to be seen. Source.

Trump Wants Ukraine’s Rare Earth Elements as Condition of Support

US President Donald Trump has suggested that continued US support for Ukraine in its war against Russia could depend on Ukraine providing access to its rare earth materials, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite—key elements for high-tech industries like electronics, batteries, and renewable energy. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump expressed frustration over the US outspending European partners on military and economic aid to Ukraine. He indicated that Ukraine might be willing to strike a deal to provide the US with access to these critical resources. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy insists that any negotiations with Russia must include Ukraine's participation. More

Trudeau Government Yet Again Defending its Use of Emergencies Act During Pandemic

The Trudeau government is returning to the Federal Court of Appeal on Tuesday to defend its decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in February 2022. This follows a January 2024 ruling by Justice Richard Mosley, who found the invocation unlawful and unconstitutional. The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) argued that the legal definition of “threats to the security of Canada” was not met and that the threshold for invoking the Act was not reached, as advised by CSIS Director David Vigneault. Justice Mosley also ruled that no national emergency existed and that the government's actions violated constitutional protections, including freedom of expression and protections against unreasonable searches. The government intends to appeal, claiming broad authority to invoke the Act despite the ruling. More

Mexico Gets One-month Tariff Reprieve After Pledging to Deploy 10,000 Troops to Border - More

Sweden Releases Ship Seized Over Baltic Sea Cable Severance, Rules Out Sabotage - More

Unified Command Gives Update on the Investigation of Mid-Air Collision in DC - More

Trump Administration Opens Antisemitism Probes at 5 Universities, Including Columbia and Berkeley - More

Donald Trump Once Again Says He Wants Canada as the 51st State - Polling shows that 80% of Canadians oppose joining the United States, despite Trump’s continued push. More

Trump Signs Order Establishing a Sovereign Wealth Fund that He Says Could Buy TikTok

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to establish a government-run sovereign wealth fund aimed at economic development and potentially acquiring assets like TikTok. The fund’s goals include developing US infrastructure such as airports and highways and expanding American influence in regions like Panama and Greenland. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the fund would monetize US assets for the benefit of Americans. The fund could also help reduce reliance on Treasury debt. Similar funds exist in countries like Norway, China, and Singapore, but this marks a new approach for the U.S. government, which has been running significant budget deficits. Critics warn that without strict governance, such funds can lead to conflicts and corruption. More

Now-aborted Tariff Threat Prompts Canadians to Stock up on US Alcohol - More

Ecuador Announces 27% Tariffs on Mexican Goods - More

Tim Hortons Brings Back the Cups for Roll Up to Win Contest - More

Everyone is Talking About The "Square Structure" Captured On Mars—but is it a Sign of Alien Life?

Recently, a "square structure" on Mars captured by the Mars Global Surveyor Orbiter has sparked excitement after being shared on Reddit and later by Joe Rogan and Elon Musk. While some believe it could be evidence of an ancient alien settlement, the structure is more likely a natural geological formation. The shape, though intriguing, is likely the result of rock formations and shadow patterns, with a touch of pareidolia—humans’ tendency to see familiar shapes in random patterns. This phenomenon is rooted in our survival instincts, helping us spot potential dangers. Despite the thrill of speculating about alien life, scientists lean toward natural explanations, as similar misinterpretations have occurred in the past, such as the discredited theory of Martian canals. More

Falling Space Junk is the Latest Airline Safety Concern—Scientists Warn of Growing Danger - More

AI Can Now Predict Solar Storms with Unbelievable Accuracy Before They Hit - More

Saints and Pelicans Helped Spin New Orleans Clergy Sexual Abuse Scandal

Top officials from the NFL’s Saints and NBA’s Pelicans worked with New Orleans’ Catholic Archdiocese to shape media coverage of the clergy sexual abuse scandal. The investigation challenges the teams' claims about their involvement, showing how Saints VP Greg Bensel worked with local officials to influence the church's messaging, including altering the list of accused clergy. Despite denials, emails indicate close coordination between the teams and the archdiocese, continuing until a 2019 subpoena exposed the full extent of their collaboration. This effort seemed aimed at protecting the reputations of both the church and the teams, with Gayle Benson, owner of both teams, being a longtime ally and major donor to the archdiocese. The sports teams provided public relations support to manage the crisis, including media strategy and assistance with interviews. More

Multiple College Basketball Programs Linked to Federal Investigation Amid NBA Gambling Ring Probe - The investigation is the same one that started with former Raptors player Jontay Porter. More

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford to Be First Fight Ever Held at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium - More

MLB Umpire Pat Hoberg Fired for Taking Part in Accounts that Bet on Baseball - More

Russian Mayor Loses Reelection Race to His Personal Driver’s Wife

Woman Tricks Husband into Selling His Kidney, Steals Money And Elopes with Lover - Ouch

On This Day in 2004, Mark Zuckerberg Launched Facebook from his Harvard dorm room