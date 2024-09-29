Blendr News

A Closer Look at Bill C-293: Pandemic Prevention or Government Overreach?
Bill C-293, the "Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act," was introduced with the stated purpose of fortifying Canada's ability to handle future…
  
Blendr News
 and 
Jonathan Harvey
23
An Open Letter to Stephen Colbert
Your performance as a “reporter” wasn’t just disappointing—it was running cover for a tyrant.
  
Blendr News
 and 
Liam DeBoer
6
The Hidden Agenda in Your Child’s Classroom: How Queer Theory is Poisoning Education
Queer Theory isn’t just about tolerance—it’s about dismantling societal norms. Your child’s school may be teaching more than you think, reshaping how…
  
Blendr News
 and 
Liam DeBoer
3
Climate Change: The History of Alarmism and Misleading Narratives
There's no doubt that the climate is changing, but is humanity really as responsible as we're led to believe? And are the extreme policy measures being…
  
Blendr News
 and 
Jonathan Harvey
7
A Grassroots Effort
Despite our efforts with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and even X (under Elon’s free speech banner), every platform rejected our advertisements…
  
Blendr News
7
Jagmeet Dumps Trudeau: Canada’s Dysfunctional Political Relationship Unravels
After 897 days of propping up Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh finally cuts ties. But will this move actually change anything, or is it just political theater?
  
Blendr News
 and 
Liam DeBoer
1

August 2024

From Stalin to Trudeau: Turning Art into State Sponsored Propaganda
In Stalin’s Soviet Union, art was used to enforce conformity. In Trudeau’s Canada, the CBC’s comedy sketches may be doing the same.
  
Blendr News
 and 
Liam DeBoer
1
Canada's 15-Minute City Rebrand: A Nationwide Power Play
When the concept of the 15-minute city first hit the mainstream, it was packaged as a utopian vision for urban life—where everything you need, from work…
  
Blendr News
 and 
Jonathan Harvey
1
Canada and MKUltra: The Mind Control Experiments at McGill University
How a respected Canadian institution became a secret hub for horrific CIA-funded mind control experiments.
  
Blendr News
 and 
Liam DeBoer
2
The Dark Legacy of Trudeau’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program
Canada’s Temporary Foreign Worker Program was meant to be a last resort, but under Trudeau, it’s become a tool for exploitation. The economic and social…
  
Blendr News
 and 
Liam DeBoer
End the CBC: Canada’s Propaganda Machine Must Be Defunded
The CBC's Shift from Public Broadcaster to Government Mouthpiece. Once respected, it now acts as a propaganda tool, straying from its mission to inform…
  
Blendr News
 and 
Liam DeBoer
3
UK Riots: George Orwell's 1984 Comes to Life
The UK is now a nation where surveillance, propaganda, and thought policing reign supreme.
  
Blendr News
 and 
Liam DeBoer
1
